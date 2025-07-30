Eastern Bank Sells 2,074 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Eastern Bank reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned 0.08% of Jacobs Solutions worth $12,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $142.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.00. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.23 and a 1-year high of $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on J shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.25.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

