Tower Bridge Advisors Has $8.69 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,183,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,372,000 after buying an additional 90,823 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Novartis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,706,000 after acquiring an additional 368,171 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,522,000 after purchasing an additional 399,862 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,258,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,313,000 after purchasing an additional 55,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $109,739,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $247.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $124.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

