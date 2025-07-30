Inchcape (LON:INCH) Posts Earnings Results

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 35.50 ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Inchcape had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 2.45%.

Inchcape Stock Up 0.4%

INCH stock opened at GBX 709.50 ($9.48) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 724.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 699.28. The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Inchcape has a 52 week low of GBX 575 ($7.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 874 ($11.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,120 ($14.96) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.68) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,161 ($15.50) to GBX 1,101 ($14.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adrian Lewis bought 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 684 ($9.13) per share, with a total value of £1,026 ($1,370.19). 14.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.

