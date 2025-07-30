Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Grows Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,096.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.73.

General Mills Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

