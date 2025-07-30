First National Trust Co Raises Stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,791 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,992 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $302.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $260.31 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.49%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

