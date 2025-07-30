Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $38.34 Million Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.9% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $38,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 42,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.13.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE CVX opened at $157.15 on Wednesday. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $274.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.