Cozad Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 18.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $259.24 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.08.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.67.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

