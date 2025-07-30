Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 57,694.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,739,000 after purchasing an additional 876,960 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 897.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 112,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,705,000 after buying an additional 100,962 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 283,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,448,000 after buying an additional 97,718 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 984,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,768,000 after acquiring an additional 71,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,105,000 after acquiring an additional 65,911 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TYL opened at $552.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $573.44 and a 200-day moving average of $578.31. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $513.52 and a 12 month high of $661.31. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.86, for a total value of $2,794,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,519.38. This trade represents a 41.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.18, for a total value of $3,072,195.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,853,094.50. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $15,177,230. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.09.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

