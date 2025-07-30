Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $2.32 Million Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,263,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,687,797,000 after acquiring an additional 540,533 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 18,954,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 5,068,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,236,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $824,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,618 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,916,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $473,094,000 after purchasing an additional 113,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,339,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $397,230,000 after buying an additional 263,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 315,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.77.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

