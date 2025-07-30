FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at $1,470,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $890,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 12.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.03.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

