Dearborn Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Union Pacific by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.8% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 286,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $67,673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,331 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 51.1% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 21,281 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $223.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The firm has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.46.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

