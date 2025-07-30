Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 143.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Williams Companies by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 675.4% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 209,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.77.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 315,645 shares in the company, valued at $19,790,941.50. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.24. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $63.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

