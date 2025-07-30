Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7,152.9% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 449,437 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,490,000 after acquiring an additional 29,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $223.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.00. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.96%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

