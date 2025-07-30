Squire Investment Management Company LLC Invests $279,000 in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 132,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 23,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 943,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,767,000 after purchasing an additional 177,306 shares during the last quarter. Keyvantage Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $910,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 165,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFGR opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

