XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.