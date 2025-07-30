Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,683 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,572,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,779,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $194,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,587 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,896,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $83,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,973 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,972,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $74,384,000 after acquiring an additional 378,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,740,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036,300 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

