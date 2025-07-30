Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 100 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10,975.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,902,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,877 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,413 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,142,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,341 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,762,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,653,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $95,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,410.90. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.8%

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $127.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.