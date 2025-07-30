Clark Estates Inc. NY Takes $1.96 Million Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth $34,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth $65,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on YETI from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp upgraded YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on YETI from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of YETI opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.58. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $45.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.02.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $351.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.72 million. YETI had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

