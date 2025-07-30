Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 102,395 Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 262.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 102,395 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.1% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $98.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $102.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.63%.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.