Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.5%

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,885.52. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,928.44. This trade represents a 8.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.