Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Clark Estates Inc. NY cut its holdings in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,473 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTDR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 80,766.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 16.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 91.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 70.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39. Frontdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.37 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 121.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

