Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 4,315 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of Nomad Foods worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 30,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NOMD opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.73.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NOMD. Mizuho lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
