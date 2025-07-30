Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 506,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

