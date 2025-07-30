Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,564 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 0.6% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Linde worth $302,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $471.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $466.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.00. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

