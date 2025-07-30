Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 119,326 Shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 77.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,326 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 39,610,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,650,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,338 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,093,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289,205 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,427,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1,113.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,086,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,878,000 after purchasing an additional 996,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.3194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

