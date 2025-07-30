Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,861,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,341 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Kinder Morgan worth $110,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,928.44. This trade represents a 8.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.