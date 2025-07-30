Monaco Asset Management SAM Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Monaco Asset Management SAM lessened its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 478.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 112.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 577,007 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $6,612,500.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,284,108 shares in the company, valued at $427,275,877.68. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 566,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $6,353,639.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,462,223 shares in the company, valued at $16,406,142.06. This represents a 27.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,464,462 shares of company stock worth $39,228,856 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 1.15. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 225.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROIV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

