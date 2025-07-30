Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 93 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,496,859,000 after buying an additional 928,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $769,706,000 after purchasing an additional 91,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,257,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $680,649,000 after purchasing an additional 94,177 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $655,953,000 after purchasing an additional 208,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $505,656,000 after purchasing an additional 345,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,835.05. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.59.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $203.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

