FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,820 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in Medtronic by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.19.

Medtronic stock opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $78.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.45%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

