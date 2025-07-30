Orca Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Orca Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. TotalEnergies comprises about 1.3% of Orca Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Orca Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. BNP Paribas raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $65.00 price target on TotalEnergies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE TTE opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 billion. Equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7108 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

