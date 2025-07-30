Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 7,881 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,025 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 17,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $404.00 target price (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.16.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $267.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $605,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,522,871.81. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,979 shares of company stock worth $10,303,399. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

