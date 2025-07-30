Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,467,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 552,380 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.2% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Walmart were worth $128,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Walmart by 95.2% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Walmart Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $785.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $166,726.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 649,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,066,674.80. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,700,258.82. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,078,027. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

