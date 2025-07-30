Tower Bridge Advisors Has $4.24 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1%

APD stock opened at $295.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.69 and a twelve month high of $341.14. The company has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.02 and a 200-day moving average of $290.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.07%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

