Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Roble Belko & Company Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 523,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 6.1% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $38,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,618,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,339,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401,728 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,914 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,514,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,423,000 after purchasing an additional 193,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,485,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,305,000 after purchasing an additional 321,672 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.73. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

