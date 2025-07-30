Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,146 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,921,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,510,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 350,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after buying an additional 169,924 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,872,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 171,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Excelerate Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

EE opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.50. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $315.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.87 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

