Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 72 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises 0.7% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 380.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:RSG opened at $245.80 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.11 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Melius started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.16.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

