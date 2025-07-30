Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC Buys 545 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 360.2% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 435.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Argus set a $43.00 price target on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

