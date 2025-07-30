N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,866 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.0%

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.28. The company has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $116.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Barclays cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

