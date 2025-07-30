XTX Topco Ltd Has $3.11 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 219.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,463,000. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,657.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 68,355 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ECL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $271.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecolab from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $259.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.96 and a 52 week high of $274.17.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

