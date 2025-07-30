HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 697 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,546,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $660,752,000 after buying an additional 93,455 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,596,000 after buying an additional 271,699 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 482.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,337,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $518,132,000 after buying an additional 3,592,655 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,356,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,960,000 after buying an additional 220,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 815.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,031,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,074,000 after buying an additional 2,700,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.2%

PPG opened at $112.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $137.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.39 and a 200-day moving average of $111.98.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.22. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

