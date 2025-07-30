Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $12.33 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $12,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 746.7% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total transaction of $234,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,994.74. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $374,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,160.68. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,016 shares of company stock valued at $42,736,608. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $237.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.88. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.46 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.