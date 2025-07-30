SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $7.12 Million Position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,317,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,414,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,922.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 284.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 257,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period.

Shares of IGLB opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $54.42.

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

