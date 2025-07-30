Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 5,205 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,663 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 110.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $370.70 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $157.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.88.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

