Independence Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Independence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Independence Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,789,000 after acquiring an additional 333,741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,184,000 after acquiring an additional 669,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 424,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 378,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 51,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 277,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 151,241 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FELG opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.14.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.