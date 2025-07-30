Monaco Asset Management SAM Lowers Stock Position in Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB)

Monaco Asset Management SAM cut its holdings in Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,365 shares during the quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned approximately 4.14% of Q32 Bio worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QTTB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q32 Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Q32 Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Q32 Bio by 699.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Q32 Bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Q32 Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Q32 Bio Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of Q32 Bio stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Q32 Bio Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $53.79. The company has a market cap of $25.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.33. Research analysts anticipate that Q32 Bio Inc. will post -12.32 EPS for the current year.

Q32 Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Q32 Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q32 Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.