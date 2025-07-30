Royce & Associates LP Makes New $549,000 Investment in Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in Strategic Education by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 8,357 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 21.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 17.3% in the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average is $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. Strategic Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.28 and a twelve month high of $121.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $105.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

