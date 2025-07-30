Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 477,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.83% of Paycom Software worth $104,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,584,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,396,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,533 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,215,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,617 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1,153.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,375,000 after purchasing an additional 369,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,882,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock opened at $237.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.88. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.46 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $530.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $29,222,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,307,249 shares in the company, valued at $805,381,276.48. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total transaction of $234,256.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 49,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,994.74. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,016 shares of company stock worth $42,736,608 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.