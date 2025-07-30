Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,017 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,978,000 after acquiring an additional 456,209 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 177,357 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,316 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ORC. Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $923.23 million, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 720.00%.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

