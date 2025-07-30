Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.34 Million in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Paladin Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,000.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BBBS opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $51.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx BBB Rated 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (BBBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of BBB-rated, USD-denominated corporate bonds maturing between 1-5 years. BBBS was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

