Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 187,777 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.7% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $379,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 72,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,810.0% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSM opened at $241.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $248.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 42.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

